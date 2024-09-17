Government Rolls Out Extensive Farmer-Friendly Policies in Modi 3.0
In the first 100 days of its third term, the Modi government has introduced multiple farmer-friendly policies aimed at improving agricultural productivity and exports. Key highlights include the allocation of Rs 15 lakh crore across 14 sectors, expansion of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, and boosting MSP for Kharif crops.
In the first 100 days of its third term, the Modi government has rolled out a series of farmer-friendly policies designed to enhance agricultural productivity and boost exports, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.
At a press conference marking the completion of 100 days of the Modi 3.0 regime, Shah highlighted the implementation of policies worth Rs 15 lakh crore across 14 different sectors. Significant initiatives include the expansion of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and a Rs 14,200 crore allocation spread across seven schemes aimed at enhancing the lives and livelihoods of farmers.
Key achievements include disbursing Rs 20,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme to 9.3 crore farmers. The government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Kharif crops for the 2024-25 season and announced additional support measures like construction of wheat silos and special DAP subsidy packages.
