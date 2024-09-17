Left Menu

Court Dismisses Kejriwal's Revision Petitions in ED Summons Case

The Rouse Avenue court dismissed two revision petitions by Arvind Kejriwal against summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in a PMLA case related to the Delhi Excise policy. Despite multiple summons, Kejriwal failed to appear before the ED, leading the agency to move the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:21 IST
Court Dismisses Kejriwal's Revision Petitions in ED Summons Case
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Rouse Avenue court dismissed two revision petitions filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging summons issued by the magisterial court. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Kejriwal in connection with a PMLA case linked to the Delhi Excise policy, but he failed to appear, leading the ED to seek court intervention.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal dismissed the revision petitions, with a detailed order pending release. Kejriwal's legal team, led by Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, argued that Kejriwal did not intentionally avoid the summons. Gupta contended that Kejriwal had legitimate reasons for his absences, citing his responsibilities as Chief Minister and arguing that prior sanction was required to prosecute a public servant.

However, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, refuted these claims, stating that the matter of intentional disobedience is for the trial to decide. Raju added that Kejriwal's non-compliance was evident, pointing out that the Chief Minister managed to attend other functions but not the ED summons. The court ultimately sided with the ED, moving the case forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024