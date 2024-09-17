Court Dismisses Kejriwal's Revision Petitions in ED Summons Case

On Tuesday, the Rouse Avenue court dismissed two revision petitions filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging summons issued by the magisterial court. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Kejriwal in connection with a PMLA case linked to the Delhi Excise policy, but he failed to appear, leading the ED to seek court intervention.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal dismissed the revision petitions, with a detailed order pending release. Kejriwal's legal team, led by Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, argued that Kejriwal did not intentionally avoid the summons. Gupta contended that Kejriwal had legitimate reasons for his absences, citing his responsibilities as Chief Minister and arguing that prior sanction was required to prosecute a public servant.

However, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, refuted these claims, stating that the matter of intentional disobedience is for the trial to decide. Raju added that Kejriwal's non-compliance was evident, pointing out that the Chief Minister managed to attend other functions but not the ED summons. The court ultimately sided with the ED, moving the case forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)