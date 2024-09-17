Manoj Kumar Verma Appointed Kolkata Police Commissioner Amid Protests

In a significant move, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed the new Commissioner of Police (CP) of Kolkata. This follows the removal of Vineet Kumar Goyal from the position on Tuesday. The decision came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee acquiesced to the demands of junior doctors protesting at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to a notification from the Department of Home and Hill Affairs, Verma, who had been serving as the Additional Director General of Police (ADG) for Law and Order in West Bengal, is set to assume the role of CP in Kolkata immediately and will remain in the position until further orders. Former CP Vineet Kumar Goyal has been reassigned as the ADG and Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Special Task Force in West Bengal.

Additionally, the notification mentioned that Abhishek Gupta, formerly the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Kolkata's North Division, has been transferred to the Circle Officer's role within the 2nd Battalion of the Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR). Dipak Sarkar will succeed Gupta as the new DCP for the North Division. Following her dialogue with the protesting junior doctors, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that most of their demands had been accepted, which included the removal of CP Vineet Kumar Goyal and some health department officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)