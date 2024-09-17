Left Menu

Manoj Kumar Verma Appointed Kolkata Police Commissioner Amid Protests

IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for Kolkata, replacing Vineet Kumar Goyal following demands by protesting junior doctors. Verma, previously the Additional Director General of Police for Law and Order in West Bengal, will take charge immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:46 IST
Manoj Kumar Verma Appointed Kolkata Police Commissioner Amid Protests
IPS Manoj Kumar Verma appointed as new Kolkata CP. (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed the new Commissioner of Police (CP) of Kolkata. This follows the removal of Vineet Kumar Goyal from the position on Tuesday. The decision came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee acquiesced to the demands of junior doctors protesting at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to a notification from the Department of Home and Hill Affairs, Verma, who had been serving as the Additional Director General of Police (ADG) for Law and Order in West Bengal, is set to assume the role of CP in Kolkata immediately and will remain in the position until further orders. Former CP Vineet Kumar Goyal has been reassigned as the ADG and Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Special Task Force in West Bengal.

Additionally, the notification mentioned that Abhishek Gupta, formerly the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Kolkata's North Division, has been transferred to the Circle Officer's role within the 2nd Battalion of the Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR). Dipak Sarkar will succeed Gupta as the new DCP for the North Division. Following her dialogue with the protesting junior doctors, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that most of their demands had been accepted, which included the removal of CP Vineet Kumar Goyal and some health department officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024