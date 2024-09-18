Left Menu

30 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Passenger Buses in Assam’s Kamrup

At least 30 people, including women and minors, were injured in a head-on collision between two passenger buses in Kamrup, Assam. The injured were rushed to a hospital, and police confirmed their safety.

Updated: 18-09-2024 15:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
At least 30 individuals, including women and minors, sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two passenger buses in Assam's Kamrup district on Wednesday, police reported. The crash occurred in the Rampur area of Kamrup district.

Emergency responders quickly transported the injured to a nearby hospital. Ranjan Bhuyan, Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district, informed ANI that all injured persons are currently safe.

"Both buses were traveling in opposite directions when they collided in the Rampur area. At least 30 people were injured in the accident," stated Ranjan Bhuyan. Following the incident, locals and police swiftly arrived at the scene to rescue and admit the injured to the hospital. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

