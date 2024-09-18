Amit Shah Reviews Manipur's Security: New Initiatives to Ensure Peace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been regularly overseeing the security circumstances in Manipur, acting decisively over the last 100 days, according to government sources. Continuous dialogues are reportedly being held with the Meitei and Kuki communities to expedite the restoration of peace.

Sources reveal that two battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been stationed in Manipur, supplementing approximately 200 teams of central police forces already present. Notably, a new initiative – Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) – began operations on September 17, 2024, offering essential commodities to Manipur residents at fair prices. Adding to the existing 21 Police Kalyan Bhandars, 16 new outlets are being unveiled, evenly distributed between the valley and hilly regions.

The Manipur government has also launched 25 shops/mobile vans to distribute essential items at reasonable rates across all districts. In a significant step, the central government has terminated the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border. The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved a budget of around Rs 31,000 crore for building border fences and roads along the 1,610-kilometre India-Myanmar borderline. While 10 km of fencing have been completed in Moreh, another 21 km of fencing is in progress in other areas.

During a press conference marking the first 100 days of PM Modi's third term, Amit Shah stated that the central government is diligently working to stabilize Manipur and has devised a comprehensive roadmap for resolution. Shah acknowledged that the violence in Manipur is racial, underlining the necessity of dialogues between the affected groups. He affirmed that the government is in active discussions with both the Kuki and Meitei communities.

Shah emphasized that the primary cause of Manipur's issues is the India-Myanmar border. The central government has commenced fencing this border, completing 30 km to date, with CRPF deployed at critical points to curb infiltration.

"We have started fencing the root cause of the problem, the India-Myanmar border. Thirty kilometres of the fencing have been completed. The central government has approved a budget to fence the entire 1,500 km border, and strategic CRPF deployments are in place to prevent infiltration. Furthermore, we have nullified the India-Myanmar agreement allowing free movement, thereby restricting entry to visa holders only," Shah stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)