Meitei Body Plans Peace Expeditions in Manipur
The Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) in Manipur has announced a series of peace expeditions to hill areas. Starting March 8, the missions aim to promote harmony following recent ethnic violence. These expeditions are supported by 20 allied groups, coinciding with Home Minister Amit Shah's directives for free movement.
The Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) in Manipur is set to launch peace expeditions to hill areas on March 8. The move comes in response to Home Minister Amit Shah's recent directives for unrestricted movement.
FOCS President Th Manihar stated that the expeditions would aim to deliver messages of peace to regions marked as buffer zones and to villages in the hills, areas that have been inaccessible since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023 between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.
These efforts are to be supported by 20 allied organizations, with the objective of restoring harmony and co-existence among the communities. Prayers for peace in Manipur will be conducted upon reaching each destination, sending a strong message of reconciliation and unity.
