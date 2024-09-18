Left Menu

India and EU Fortify Partnership with New Initiatives in Sustainable Water Management

India and the European Union (EU) have agreed to bolster cooperation in sustainable water management. At the 6th EU-India Water Forum, a trilateral collaboration was discussed, targeting water challenges in East Africa. The India-EU Water Partnership (IEWP), now in Phase III, aims to create sustainable water solutions.

Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary (Photo credit/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
At the 6th EU-India Water Forum, held alongside the 8th India Water Week in the national capital, India and the European Union (EU) committed to deepening cooperation in sustainable water management. The forum spotlighted collaboration in river basin management, innovation, technology transfer, and sustainable investments.

The event examined trilateral collaboration involving East Africa, India, and the EU, focusing on addressing water issues in East Africa's Lake Victoria and Lake Tanganyika. Established in 2016, the India-EU Water Partnership (IEWP) aims to enhance technological, scientific, and policy frameworks. Now in Phase III, IEWP is targeting river basin management, climate resilience, urban flooding, and water governance.

IEWP's current efforts include managing the Tapi and Ramganga River Basins, with plans to extend to the Brahmaputra. Jointly funded research and innovation projects worth EUR37.4 million bring together 743 participants from both regions. These projects address areas like drinking water purification, wastewater treatment, and real-time monitoring, aiding the market uptake of water technologies in India.

The forum attracted government representatives, policymakers, experts, and businesses from both regions to tackle critical water issues. Key figures, including Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary, reaffirmed the commitment to water cooperation. The collaboration aims to support India's strategies for holistic water resource management.

EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin emphasized the growing partnership's role in addressing pressing water challenges. The forum serves as an essential platform for sharing best practices and enhancing business and research opportunities in water management.

The 6th EU-India Water Forum highlighted the shared commitment of India and the EU to sustainable water management for future generations. Under IEWP's Phase III, government and business collaborations align with India's National 2030 Agenda and the EU's Global Gateway Strategy. This alignment supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, promoting sustainable, green, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

