Left Menu

IREDA Gets Green Light to Raise Rs 4,500 Crore for Renewable Energy Push

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) received approval to raise Rs 4,500 crore through equity shares to qualified institutions. This move, sanctioned by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), aims to dilute government shareholding by up to 7% to strengthen IREDA's capital for renewable energy projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:33 IST
IREDA Gets Green Light to Raise Rs 4,500 Crore for Renewable Energy Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has received governmental approval to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore through an equity shares issue to qualified institutions placement.

The approval was granted by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) based on the recommendations of a high-level committee, according to a company statement.

The fundraising will be conducted via the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) route, planning to dilute the Government of India's shareholding in IREDA by up to 7% on a post-issue basis, to be executed in one or more tranches.

This exercise aims to strengthen IREDA's capital base, allowing the organization to expand its financing for renewable energy projects and further accelerate India's transition to clean energy.

'DIPAM approval represents a critical step forward in our expansion plans,' said Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA, in the statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024