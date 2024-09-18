Left Menu

Moscow Backs Pakistan's BRICS Bid

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk expressed support for Pakistan's inclusion in BRICS during his visit to Islamabad. He made the statement at a joint press conference with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The two nations also discussed enhancing trade and overcoming banking challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:15 IST
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk voiced Moscow's support for Pakistan's bid to join BRICS on Thursday.

"We would be supportive of it," stated Overchuk during a two-day visit to Islamabad, where he addressed a joint press conference with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The comment came in response to a question about Pakistan's request to join the grouping of the world's leading emerging market economies. BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Last year, the bloc invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the UAE to join, aiming to modernize what it considers an outdated world order.

The meeting also focused on enhancing bilateral trade and addressing banking constraints for transactions. Overchuk mentioned that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin would attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of government meeting in Islamabad next month, calling it significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

