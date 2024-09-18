Rajasthan Toddler's Borewell Ordeal

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Neeru Gurjar, fell into a borewell while playing in Bandikui, Dausa, Rajasthan on Wednesday, police reported.

The administration has begun rescue operations, digging around the area with three JCBs to save the child.

Police Sub-inspector Bharat Lal stated that Neeru fell into the 20-foot borewell in the evening in Jodhpuriya village. Senior police, administration officials, doctors, and SDRF teams are now at the site to assist in the rescue efforts.

