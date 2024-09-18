Rajasthan Toddler's Borewell Ordeal
A two-and-a-half-year-old girl named Neeru Gurjar fell into a 20-foot borewell in Bandikui, Rajasthan. Rescue operations, involving three JCBs and SDRF teams, are underway with senior police and administration officials at the site.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Neeru Gurjar, fell into a borewell while playing in Bandikui, Dausa, Rajasthan on Wednesday, police reported.
The administration has begun rescue operations, digging around the area with three JCBs to save the child.
Police Sub-inspector Bharat Lal stated that Neeru fell into the 20-foot borewell in the evening in Jodhpuriya village. Senior police, administration officials, doctors, and SDRF teams are now at the site to assist in the rescue efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement