AAP MP Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal as Another BJP 'Jumla'

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak criticized the central government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, calling it another BJP 'jumla.' Pathak questioned the feasibility of conducting simultaneous polls, especially given recent failures to hold elections in multiple states concurrently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:05 IST
Aam Aadmi Party MP and General Secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sandeep Pathak has fiercely criticized the central government. Speaking with ANI on Wednesday, Pathak labeled the proposal as another 'jumla' from the BJP, pointing out the party's recent failures to hold simultaneous elections in multiple states.

Pathak noted that while elections were planned for Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, only Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have proceeded with polling. 'This just underscores the impracticality of their 'One Nation, One Election' policy,' he said. 'If they cannot manage synchronized elections in three or four states, how do they plan to conduct them nationwide?'

Highlighting concerns about governance, Pathak questioned what would happen if a government collapsed mid-term under the new proposal. 'Will President's rule be imposed in such states? Is the BJP planning to govern through appointed governors or by destabilizing states?' he queried. The AAP has vowed to oppose this proposal in Parliament. The initiative now awaits parliamentary approval in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha before it can become law.

