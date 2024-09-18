AAP MP Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal as Another BJP 'Jumla'

Following the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sandeep Pathak has fiercely criticized the central government. Speaking with ANI on Wednesday, Pathak labeled the proposal as another 'jumla' from the BJP, pointing out the party's recent failures to hold simultaneous elections in multiple states.

Pathak noted that while elections were planned for Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, only Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have proceeded with polling. 'This just underscores the impracticality of their 'One Nation, One Election' policy,' he said. 'If they cannot manage synchronized elections in three or four states, how do they plan to conduct them nationwide?'

Highlighting concerns about governance, Pathak questioned what would happen if a government collapsed mid-term under the new proposal. 'Will President's rule be imposed in such states? Is the BJP planning to govern through appointed governors or by destabilizing states?' he queried. The AAP has vowed to oppose this proposal in Parliament. The initiative now awaits parliamentary approval in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha before it can become law.

(With inputs from agencies.)