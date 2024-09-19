Left Menu

Haiti Steps Toward Elections with Provisional Electoral Council

Haiti's government established a provisional electoral council to aim for elections by 2026, filling seven out of nine seats with representatives from diverse sectors. The last general elections were held in 2016. The nation's political instability has deteriorated since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Updated: 19-09-2024 04:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 04:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Haiti's government on Wednesday took a significant step toward stabilizing its political landscape by forming a provisional electoral council. The council is tasked with organizing elections by 2026.

The Caribbean nation has not held general elections since 2016, missing its usual five-year electoral cycle. Haiti's political instability was further exacerbated following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, leaving the country without a head of state.

Compounding the political turmoil is the rampant control of armed gangs over approximately 80% of Port-au-Prince and other regions. Seven seats on the newly formed council have representatives from religious groups, journalists, farmers, and unions, but human rights and women's rights seats remain vacant. The transitional presidential council, acting since April, established the electoral body during a meeting.

