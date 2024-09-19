Odisha CM Pledges Swift Response to Balasore Flood Crisis

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi assured comprehensive measures to expedite relief and rescue operations in Balasore district, severely impacted by recent flooding. The government is mobilizing resources to manage the swelling of the Subarnarekha River.

Chief Minister Majhi emphasized the state's readiness, stating, "Several parts of Balasore remain marooned due to heavy rainfall. We are committed to ensuring quick relief and rescue operations." He has instructed the Water Resources department to devise a permanent solution to the flood issues.

On Wednesday, CM Majhi reviewed the flood situation with senior officials and conducted an aerial survey of affected regions. The IMD Bhubaneswar Director forecasted continued heavy rainfall and advised fishermen to avoid the sea until September 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)