Tragedy in Subhash Mohalla: Stabbing Incident Rocks Northeast Delhi

A 28-year-old man named Shakir was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Subhash Mohalla area. Police received reports around 9:30 pm, but Shakir was declared dead at GTB Hospital. An investigation is underway, with multiple teams working to trace and apprehend the suspect.

Updated: 26-04-2025 12:16 IST
Shakir
  • Country:
  • India

A stabbing incident has claimed the life of a 28-year-old man in northeast Delhi's Subhash Mohalla area, police announced on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Shakir, was found injured on the street around 9:30 pm on Friday, based on police reports. He was quickly transported to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending doctors.

The Bhajanpura Police Station has registered a case under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. Authorities have formed multiple teams tasked with identifying the suspect and bringing them to justice promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

