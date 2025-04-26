Left Menu

BJP Demands Justice Over Thrissur Firecracker Scare

BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemned firecracker blasts near Shobha Surendran's Thrissur home, urging swift government action. Chandrasekhar demanded a thorough investigation, regardless of political ties, emphasizing a safe Kerala's necessity for development. The incident occurred around 10:45 pm, with police probing CCTV footage for leads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:16 IST
BJP Demands Justice Over Thrissur Firecracker Scare
BJP Leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, voiced strong condemnation on Saturday regarding an unsettling incident involving the bursting of crackers near the residence of party leader Sobha Surendran in Thrissur. He called for immediate government intervention to address the matter.

In his statement, Chandrasekhar urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also serves as Kerala's Home Minister, to ensure a prompt and impartial investigation. He insisted that those responsible, regardless of their political affiliations, be swiftly arrested. Chandrasekhar emphasized the need for a safe Kerala, suggesting the appointment of a dedicated Home Minister if existing law and order continue to falter.

The incident unfolded at approximately 10:45 pm on Friday, affecting three homes on the street, one of which belonged to Surendran. Preliminary police reports indicate the use of factory-made crackers typically associated with festivals such as Vishu. Law enforcement officials are reviewing CCTV footage to glean further insights into the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025