BJP Demands Justice Over Thrissur Firecracker Scare

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, voiced strong condemnation on Saturday regarding an unsettling incident involving the bursting of crackers near the residence of party leader Sobha Surendran in Thrissur. He called for immediate government intervention to address the matter.

In his statement, Chandrasekhar urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also serves as Kerala's Home Minister, to ensure a prompt and impartial investigation. He insisted that those responsible, regardless of their political affiliations, be swiftly arrested. Chandrasekhar emphasized the need for a safe Kerala, suggesting the appointment of a dedicated Home Minister if existing law and order continue to falter.

The incident unfolded at approximately 10:45 pm on Friday, affecting three homes on the street, one of which belonged to Surendran. Preliminary police reports indicate the use of factory-made crackers typically associated with festivals such as Vishu. Law enforcement officials are reviewing CCTV footage to glean further insights into the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)