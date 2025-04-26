Assam CM Vows to Crack Down on 'Anti-National' Social Media Posts Amid Rising Security Concerns

The tension is palpable in Assam as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intensifies scrutiny over social media posts deemed 'anti-national.' In light of the Pahalgam terror attack, Sarma announced the arrest of a young individual from Hajo town in Kamrup district for posts supporting Pakistan, either directly or indirectly.

Sarma emphasized the state's commitment to monitoring online activity closely and warned that content aligning with Pakistani interests could invite charges under the National Security Act (NSA). These remarks coincided with the release of the BJP's election manifesto at their Guwahati headquarters, ahead of the state's upcoming Panchayat elections.

The attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district, which claimed 26 lives, has prompted India to sever ties temporarily under the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. This decision was reached in a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)