Rise in Viral Infections Challenges Diagnosis, Emphasizes Early Reporting: Dr Suranjit Chatterjee

Amid a surge in viral infections, Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Apollo Hospital, stated on Thursday that diagnosing these infections has become increasingly challenging due to their widespread occurrence. He underscored the critical need for early medical consultation to ensure timely diagnosis and prevent complications.

"We are seeing a variety of infections at the moment, ranging from simple viral respiratory tract infections to swine flu, which was unexpected, along with a few COVID cases, dengue, typhoid, and occasionally cholera and routine gastroenteritis. It's crucial for the public to report to doctors early so we can diagnose these conditions in time and avoid complications," Dr. Chatterjee elaborated.

He noted an unexpected rise in swine flu cases over recent weeks, leading to more frequent testing, especially in patients presenting with respiratory symptoms. "Whenever someone comes in with upper or lower respiratory tract symptoms, we conduct tests to ensure swine flu or COVID is not missed," he explained. Dr. Chatterjee added that individuals with comorbidities are more susceptible to swine flu, noting, "These cases are more numerous than anticipated at this time."

(With inputs from agencies.)