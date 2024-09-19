Left Menu

Rise in Viral Infections Challenges Diagnosis, Emphasizes Early Reporting: Dr Suranjit Chatterjee

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospital, highlights the surge in various viral infections, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis to prevent complications. He points to increased cases of swine flu, dengue, and COVID, calling for proactive testing and early medical consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:03 IST
Rise in Viral Infections Challenges Diagnosis, Emphasizes Early Reporting: Dr Suranjit Chatterjee
Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a surge in viral infections, Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Apollo Hospital, stated on Thursday that diagnosing these infections has become increasingly challenging due to their widespread occurrence. He underscored the critical need for early medical consultation to ensure timely diagnosis and prevent complications.

"We are seeing a variety of infections at the moment, ranging from simple viral respiratory tract infections to swine flu, which was unexpected, along with a few COVID cases, dengue, typhoid, and occasionally cholera and routine gastroenteritis. It's crucial for the public to report to doctors early so we can diagnose these conditions in time and avoid complications," Dr. Chatterjee elaborated.

He noted an unexpected rise in swine flu cases over recent weeks, leading to more frequent testing, especially in patients presenting with respiratory symptoms. "Whenever someone comes in with upper or lower respiratory tract symptoms, we conduct tests to ensure swine flu or COVID is not missed," he explained. Dr. Chatterjee added that individuals with comorbidities are more susceptible to swine flu, noting, "These cases are more numerous than anticipated at this time."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024