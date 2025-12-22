Left Menu

Dengue Deaths Decline in Delhi Amid Fewer Vector-Borne Cases in 2025

Delhi reported a decrease in vector-borne diseases, including dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, in 2025. Dengue cases significantly declined, with four deaths reported, down from previous years. Authorities implemented extensive vector-control measures, conducting numerous household inspections and issuing legal notices for mosquito-breeding violations.

Delhi observed a significant drop in vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya in 2025, with a notable decrease in the number of dengue-related deaths, according to recent data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

This year, the city reported 1,469 dengue cases, with only four resulting in fatalities, a decline from previous years. Malaria and chikungunya cases also saw a downturn, reflecting effective vector-control measures and public health strategies.

The authorities undertook extensive actions, including over 3.77 crore household inspections and the deployment of anti-larval interventions. Legal action was also pursued to curb mosquito breeding, underscoring the city's commitment to combating these diseases.

