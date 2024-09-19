Indian Artillery Shells Support Ukraine Defense Amid Russia Protests
Indian artillery shells have been funneled to Ukraine through European entities, despite Moscow's objections. India remains hands-off regarding the trade, despite regulations against third-party transfers. This situation highlights India's delicate balance between its growing arms export ambitions and longstanding ties with Russia.
An investigation has revealed that artillery shells made by Indian arms manufacturers are being supplied to Ukraine via European countries, despite objections from Russia. Eleven officials from Indian and European governments and the defense industry, along with a Reuters analysis of customs data, confirmed the diversion of munitions.
The munitions transfers have reportedly been ongoing for over a year, with sources from both India and Europe indicating that Indian artillery shells are being sent to Ukraine. Despite Indian regulations prohibiting such third-party arms transfers, New Delhi has taken no action to curb this flow, even after the Kremlin raised concerns on multiple occasions.
This development surfaces against the backdrop of India’s intricate geopolitical maneuvering. Amid growing ties with the West and Washington's backing of Ukraine, India is leveraging its arms export industry to seize new market opportunities while maintaining its crucial defense relationship with Russia.
