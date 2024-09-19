Left Menu

Indian Artillery Shells Support Ukraine Defense Amid Russia Protests

Indian artillery shells have been funneled to Ukraine through European entities, despite Moscow's objections. India remains hands-off regarding the trade, despite regulations against third-party transfers. This situation highlights India's delicate balance between its growing arms export ambitions and longstanding ties with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:36 IST
Indian Artillery Shells Support Ukraine Defense Amid Russia Protests
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipidea

An investigation has revealed that artillery shells made by Indian arms manufacturers are being supplied to Ukraine via European countries, despite objections from Russia. Eleven officials from Indian and European governments and the defense industry, along with a Reuters analysis of customs data, confirmed the diversion of munitions.

The munitions transfers have reportedly been ongoing for over a year, with sources from both India and Europe indicating that Indian artillery shells are being sent to Ukraine. Despite Indian regulations prohibiting such third-party arms transfers, New Delhi has taken no action to curb this flow, even after the Kremlin raised concerns on multiple occasions.

This development surfaces against the backdrop of India’s intricate geopolitical maneuvering. Amid growing ties with the West and Washington's backing of Ukraine, India is leveraging its arms export industry to seize new market opportunities while maintaining its crucial defense relationship with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024