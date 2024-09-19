Indian Artillery Shells Support Ukraine Defense Amid Russia Protests

An investigation has revealed that artillery shells made by Indian arms manufacturers are being supplied to Ukraine via European countries, despite objections from Russia. Eleven officials from Indian and European governments and the defense industry, along with a Reuters analysis of customs data, confirmed the diversion of munitions.

The munitions transfers have reportedly been ongoing for over a year, with sources from both India and Europe indicating that Indian artillery shells are being sent to Ukraine. Despite Indian regulations prohibiting such third-party arms transfers, New Delhi has taken no action to curb this flow, even after the Kremlin raised concerns on multiple occasions.

This development surfaces against the backdrop of India’s intricate geopolitical maneuvering. Amid growing ties with the West and Washington's backing of Ukraine, India is leveraging its arms export industry to seize new market opportunities while maintaining its crucial defense relationship with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)