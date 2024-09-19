Odisha Government Unveils New Safety Measures for Healthcare Institutions

In response to the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a comprehensive safety policy on Thursday to protect doctors, students, and medical staff across healthcare and educational institutions.

The new policy mandates perimeter boundaries for all health institutions, regulated public entry, ID cards for staff, and strict visitor pass systems. Security measures include round-the-clock security guards, extensive CCTV coverage, and well-lit parking and campus areas.

Additional directives cover emergency response plans, harassment prevention, support services, and regular safety audits. An institutional monitoring committee will oversee the implementation of these guidelines, aiming to foster a safe and respectful workplace.

