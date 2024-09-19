Left Menu

Odisha Government Unveils New Safety Measures for Healthcare Institutions

Following the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi introduced stringent safety policies for healthcare institutions. These measures include regulated public access, rigorous security protocols, and zero tolerance for harassment, ensuring a secure workplace for doctors, students, and medical staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:48 IST
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a comprehensive safety policy on Thursday to protect doctors, students, and medical staff across healthcare and educational institutions.

The new policy mandates perimeter boundaries for all health institutions, regulated public entry, ID cards for staff, and strict visitor pass systems. Security measures include round-the-clock security guards, extensive CCTV coverage, and well-lit parking and campus areas.

Additional directives cover emergency response plans, harassment prevention, support services, and regular safety audits. An institutional monitoring committee will oversee the implementation of these guidelines, aiming to foster a safe and respectful workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

