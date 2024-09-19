Madhya Pradesh Leads Nation in Bamboo Resources, Boosts Farmer Income

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the leader in bamboo resources across India, boasting the highest bamboo-bearing area of 1.84 million hectares, as per the Indian Forest Survey Report (IFSR) 2021.

The state has outperformed Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha in bamboo coverage. Madhya Pradesh's bamboo bearing area ranks at the top with 18,394 square kilometers, surpassing Arunachal Pradesh's 15,739 square kilometers, Maharashtra's 13,526 square kilometers, and Odisha's 11,199 square kilometers, contributing to the national total of 1,49,443 square kilometers.

Under the Bamboo Mission Scheme, Madhya Pradesh is pioneering bamboo cultivation, which has led to significant employment generation. New technologies are being integrated into the cultivation processes to further enhance yields. Bamboo-based industries are also being developed with substantial infrastructure support.

The state has planted bamboo across 25,090 hectares of agricultural land and provided grants to 14,670 farmers over the past five years. Farmers receive Rs 120 per plant over three years, directly boosting their income. Additionally, there are also subsidies ranging from 25 to 50 percent to encourage bamboo plantations in the private sector. This initiative not only enhances farmers' earnings but also contributes to environmental protection.

