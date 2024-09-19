Madhya Pradesh Minister Stays Overnight with Flood-Affected Residents
Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar spent a night with flood-affected locals in a government school in Gwalior. Heavy rains led to severe water-logging in various colonies, prompting the minister to ensure residents' safety. Minister Tomar assured timely action and support for the affected families.
In a notable display of solidarity, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar stayed overnight with flood-affected residents at a government school in Gwalior district. Heavy rains on Wednesday caused extensive water-logging in the region, forcing many locals to evacuate their homes.
Tomar visited the affected areas and instructed people to shift to a nearby government high school in Nau Mahla. He also spent the night alongside the displaced residents, who praised the move and expressed their gratitude for the timely intervention and assurances of continued support.
Speaking to ANI, Tomar emphasized his commitment to the welfare of the residents, likening them to family members. He affirmed that efforts to drain the water from the flooded localities were ongoing and that relief measures were being expedited as per the directives of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
(With inputs from agencies.)
