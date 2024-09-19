Left Menu

India's Rice Boom: A Bumper Crop Despite Rains

India's Agricultural Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced that rice production this year will surpass last year's despite extreme weather conditions. The government is also contemplating easing export restrictions on non-basmati rice, given the rising inventories and upcoming harvest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:42 IST
India's Rice Boom: A Bumper Crop Despite Rains

India's Agricultural Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has confirmed that the nation's rice production this year is set to exceed last year's levels, despite the challenges posed by significant rainfall and flooding in various states.

The minister also revealed that the government is considering loosening restrictions on non-basmati rice exports. This possibility arises as India's rice inventories swell and farmers prepare for an imminent harvest.

As the world's largest rice exporter, India's adjustments in rice export policy could have significant global market implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024