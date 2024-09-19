India's Rice Boom: A Bumper Crop Despite Rains

India's Agricultural Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has confirmed that the nation's rice production this year is set to exceed last year's levels, despite the challenges posed by significant rainfall and flooding in various states.

The minister also revealed that the government is considering loosening restrictions on non-basmati rice exports. This possibility arises as India's rice inventories swell and farmers prepare for an imminent harvest.

As the world's largest rice exporter, India's adjustments in rice export policy could have significant global market implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)