Maharashtra CM begins Swacch Maharashtra Abhiyan, Minister Mangal Lodha lauds intitiative

Mahashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that chief minister Eknath Shinde has commenced Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan in Girgaon Chowpatty just like prime minister Narendra Modi had done in 2014 under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign. He praised the cabinet for bringing "One nation, one election' as a step towards saving time and money. Earlier, CM Shinde cleaned Mumbai chowpatty and also expressed positive sentiments about "One nation, one election".

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:27 IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Sinde at cleanliness drive (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at the Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai to participate in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' drive. As part of the campaign, he was seen collecting waste in garbage bags. Shinde, hailing the cleanliness initiative launched by the Prime Minister, said, "The Swacchata Abhiyan that has been started today will continue till 2nd October. Mumbai Corporation has started the deep clean drive. This helps in the reduction of pollution and increases cleanliness. We will identify the black spots where garbage is deposited. We are able to see the benefits of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan which was started by PM Modi in 2014. People have become aware of cleanliness and we should ensure that our locality and roads are clean."

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha also lauded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's intitaive and said that the intensive clean drive under Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan is on similar lines to Prime minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the country in 2014. "The way PM Modi started Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the country in 2014, the same way CM Eknath Shinde has started deep clean drive under Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan in Girgaon Chowpatty. This will run till October 2nd," Lodha said.

Notably, This year is the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The campaign aims to promote cleanliness and sanitation across the country. This initiative encourages citizens to actively participate in maintaining a clean environment, highlighting the importance of hygiene in public health.The Department of Health Research and its autonomous body, ICMR, along with its 27 institutes across the nation, will work together to ensure widespread engagement and participation from every citizen, community, and organisation during the fortnight. Meanwhile, expressing his views on 'One Nation One Election', the Maharashtra CM said it was a necessary step to ensure continued development.

"We have welcomed that. Elections come again and again, manpower is used and government expenses are incurred. After elections are announced, the Model Code of Conduct is imposed due to which development works stop. One Nation One Election is necessary for the public and for the development of the country," he said. Minister Mangal Pratap Lodha also welcomed the move to progress towards 'One Nation-One Election.'

"This is beneficial for the country. It will save a lot of money and time for the country. It should be implemented," Lodha said. On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which proposes simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within 100 days. (ANI)

