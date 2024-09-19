Russia Targets Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure in Sumy
Russia's recent attack on energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Sumy region resulted in temporary power outages, according to Ukrenergo, the national grid operator. The incident underscores ongoing tensions and disruption caused by the conflict.
In a recent development, Russia launched an attack on the energy infrastructure in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy, according to Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national grid operator.
The offensive occurred overnight and led to a temporary power outage in the region. This information was released via a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
The assault highlights the ongoing conflict's impact on critical infrastructure and civilian life in Ukraine.
