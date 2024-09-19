Left Menu

Russia Targets Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure in Sumy

Russia's recent attack on energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Sumy region resulted in temporary power outages, according to Ukrenergo, the national grid operator. The incident underscores ongoing tensions and disruption caused by the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:32 IST
In a recent development, Russia launched an attack on the energy infrastructure in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy, according to Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national grid operator.

The offensive occurred overnight and led to a temporary power outage in the region. This information was released via a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

The assault highlights the ongoing conflict's impact on critical infrastructure and civilian life in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

