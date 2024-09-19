Shipwreck Drama in Greenland: Evacuation and Environmental Concerns
A 30-metre long ship struck a reef and sank off the coast of Greenland on Thursday. Local police confirmed that all four crew members were safely evacuated.
The vessel was reported to have 15,000-20,000 litres of diesel and an additional 1,000 litres of engine oil in its tanks. To prevent environmental damage, protective barriers have been placed in the water to contain any potential spills.
Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to mitigate any risks posed by the spillage of such hazardous materials.
