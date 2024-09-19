Ukraine Faces Critical Winter Energy Crisis Amid Russian Attacks
Ukraine's electricity shortfall may reach 6 gigawatts this winter due to Russian attacks and an expiring gas contract, says the International Energy Agency. EU offers help by dismantling a power plant in Lithuania to rebuild in Ukraine. Domestic energy-saving measures and additional gas imports are crucial for winter preparedness.
Ukraine is poised to experience a significant electricity shortfall this winter, potentially reaching 6 gigawatts, about a third of the estimated peak demand. The International Energy Agency (IEA) attributes this dire situation to ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the forthcoming expiration of a pivotal gas supply contract.
In an effort to destabilize Ukraine's energy system before the harsh winter months, Russia has intensified its attacks. The European Union has stepped in, offering to help by dismantling a fuel power plant in Lithuania to be reconstructed in Ukraine, aiming to restore 2.5 gigawatts of capacity. Additionally, the EU plans to increase electricity exports to Ukraine.
Despite these measures, Ukraine's energy ministry reported a loss of 9 gigawatts of generating capacity this year due to over 1,000 Russian strikes. With further attacks and unforeseen equipment failures looming, Ukraine must implement domestic energy-saving measures, fortify its infrastructure, and secure additional gas imports to ensure energy security this winter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
