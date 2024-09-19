Left Menu

Ukraine Faces Critical Winter Energy Crisis Amid Russian Attacks

Ukraine's electricity shortfall may reach 6 gigawatts this winter due to Russian attacks and an expiring gas contract, says the International Energy Agency. EU offers help by dismantling a power plant in Lithuania to rebuild in Ukraine. Domestic energy-saving measures and additional gas imports are crucial for winter preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:09 IST
Ukraine Faces Critical Winter Energy Crisis Amid Russian Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is poised to experience a significant electricity shortfall this winter, potentially reaching 6 gigawatts, about a third of the estimated peak demand. The International Energy Agency (IEA) attributes this dire situation to ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the forthcoming expiration of a pivotal gas supply contract.

In an effort to destabilize Ukraine's energy system before the harsh winter months, Russia has intensified its attacks. The European Union has stepped in, offering to help by dismantling a fuel power plant in Lithuania to be reconstructed in Ukraine, aiming to restore 2.5 gigawatts of capacity. Additionally, the EU plans to increase electricity exports to Ukraine.

Despite these measures, Ukraine's energy ministry reported a loss of 9 gigawatts of generating capacity this year due to over 1,000 Russian strikes. With further attacks and unforeseen equipment failures looming, Ukraine must implement domestic energy-saving measures, fortify its infrastructure, and secure additional gas imports to ensure energy security this winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024