Amit Shah Unveils 'White Revolution 2.0' to Transform India's Dairy Sector

In a significant move to transform India's dairy cooperative sector, Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday introduced 'White Revolution 2.0'. This initiative is designed to empower women farmers, enhance local milk production, reinforce dairy infrastructure, and boost dairy exports.

This comprehensive programme, a part of the Modi government's first 100 days in its third term, aims to focus on four key areas: women's empowerment, increased milk production, infrastructure reinforcement, and expanding exports. Addressing the gathering, Shah underlined the critical role of women in the dairy sector, noting their contributions in states like Gujarat.

Apart from this, Shah announced the nationwide rollout of RuPay Kisan Credit Cards for dairy farmers and the introduction of micro-ATMs at dairy cooperative societies. To modernize operations, standard operating procedures for computerising 67,930 Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) were also released.

White Revolution 2.0 aims to raise milk procurement by 50% over the next five years. It will involve the creation and strengthening of various cooperative societies, linking them to milk routes with the necessary infrastructure. Initially funded by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Rs 40,000 per M-PACS will be provided to 1,000 M-PACS.

Additionally, Shah assured full budgetary support, dispelling apprehensions regarding the programme's funding. The nationwide expansion of the successful 'Cooperation among Cooperatives' initiative will provide interest-free cash credit and micro-ATMs to dairy farmers. Shah emphasized the need for reforms in the cooperative sector, aiming to revive and modernize it, potentially benefiting about 13 crore farmers nationwide.

