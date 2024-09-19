Left Menu

TMC MLA Under ED Lens as Probes Into Medical College Scandal Intensify

TMC leader Sudipto Roy, alongside his daughters, arrived at the ED office in Kolkata amidst financial irregularity investigations at RG Kar Medical College. Raids were conducted at his residence, and documents were seized. Protests continue as junior doctors express dissatisfaction with the state's response to their demands.

TMC Leader Sudipto Roy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TMC leader Sudipto Roy, accompanied by his daughters, visited the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Office in Kolkata on Thursday. This follows raids conducted earlier in the week at Roy's residence, prompted by suspicions of financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, according to officials.

The Trinamool MLA remarked, 'Enforcement Directorate officials searched our house and found nothing incriminating. They took some hospital documents. An employee, Akhtar Ali, had lodged a complaint leading to the involvement of the CBI and ED. Three phones were seized following standard procedure. We are on the path of truth. My daughters, both doctors, are with me.' Roy, the MLA from Sreerampur, highlighted his former role as Chairman at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and Kolkata Medical College.

The Directorate of Enforcement conducted search operations across various Kolkata locations as part of the probe. Meanwhile, junior doctors from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front expressed discontent after a meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant ended without agreement on their demands. A junior doctor stated, 'During the meeting, the Chief Secretary seemed to agree to our demands, but post-meeting, they were dismissed. Our protest continues as the meeting did not address our needs satisfactorily.' Earlier ED raids included searches at the residence of former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, who is under multiple investigations.

The ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Sandip Ghosh. On September 10, a CBI court remanded Ghosh and three others to judicial custody in the financial irregularities case. The CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch arrested Ghosh on September 2. Additionally, Ghosh underwent polygraph tests as part of an investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar on August 9. Investigations continue following a directive from the Calcutta High Court.

