Controversy Erupts in Andhra Pradesh Over Alleged Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Prasadam
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accuses the previous YSR Congress government of using animal fat in the sacred Tirupati Prasadam. He presented lab reports to support the claim, sparking a major controversy and widespread outrage among devotees.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has leveled serious allegations against the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, claiming that it used animal fat in the preparation of Tirupati Prasadam. Supporting his claims, a ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson shared lab reports indicating the presence of beef tallow, lard, and fish oil in the ghee supplied to Tirumala.
The lab reports, verified by the National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat, reportedly confirm that animal fats were used in the ghee. 'This is an affront to Hindu religion,' stated TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy. 'We hope that justice will be served and Lord Govind will forgive any wrongdoing,' he added.
Chandrababu Naidu's allegations have ignited widespread outrage, with Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh condemning the YSRCP government for disrespecting the religious sentiments of countless devotees. The Tirupati temple, devoted to Lord Venkateswara, holds immense spiritual significance, and this controversy has reverberated across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senior YSRCP Leader Nandigam Suresh Arrested Over 2021 TDP Office Attack
TDP to Take Action Against MLA Accused of Sexual Assault
TDP MLA Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
Rahul Gandhi Faces Criticism from BJP and TDP Over US Remarks
TDP MLA and Andhra Pradesh CM Oversee Flood Relief Efforts in Vijayawada