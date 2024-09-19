Former Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey Joins Congress

Former Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has officially joined the Congress party, announced on Thursday in the presence of State Congress President Varsha Gaikwad. During a press conference, Pandey revealed that he had been contemplating a move into active politics for quite some time.

"I am not just joining a party; I am becoming part of a family. My intention to join the Congress dates back to 2004, but I never got the chance," Pandey stated. Describing himself as 'secular,' the retired IPS officer emphasized that only the Congress adheres to secular principles.

Pandey also addressed his past legal issues, stating, "As a retired police commissioner, I can attest to the false cases that were filed against me." On social media, Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad expressed her happiness at Pandey's inclusion in the party. "I am glad to welcome former DGP of Maharashtra and former CP of Mumbai, Sanjay Pandey ji, to the Congress family. His integrity and commitment to justice, even under politically motivated attacks by the BJP, embody our party's core values," Gaikwad wrote.

Gaikwad further praised Pandey's integrity, noting his unwavering commitment to democracy and constitutional morality. "Throughout his career, Shri Pandey Ji has been a beacon of honesty, always prioritizing democracy and constitutional morality, even under severe pressure. His experience and steadfast dedication will bolster our collective fight for truth and justice. We look forward to working together for a better, fairer India," she added. Pandey, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, retired on June 30, 2022.

Pandey's tenure faced legal scrutiny when he was arrested in 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged illegal phone tapping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees. The Delhi High Court later granted him bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)