Himachal Pradesh CM Unveils Books Exploring Cultural Richness

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled two books, 'Jalandhar Peeth Ka Rahsya' and 'Mushtarka Khata', authored by Ajay Parashar, Director of Information and Public Relations at the North East Council.

'Jalandhar Peeth Ka Rahsya' offers an in-depth look at the historical and religious significance of various peeths in Himachal Pradesh. The book is segmented into three parts, covering the geographical origin, spiritual relevance, and current states of Siddh Sthals. Meanwhile, 'Mushtarka Khata' is a collection of sixteen short stories that explore different facets of daily life.

Chief Minister Sukhu commended Parashar for his contributions to literature and culture. In a social media post, he highlighted that these books would enhance readers' understanding of local culture and history. 'Jalandhar Peeth Ka Rahsya' provides insights into the cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh, while 'Mushtarka Khata' offers narratives that reflect everyday experiences.

The CM praised Parashar's creative prowess and his deep understanding of the region's culture, emphasizing the cultural enrichment these works bring to the community.

'These works are instrumental in promoting and preserving the rich cultural and historical tapestry of our state,' said Sukhu.

