Temple Wall Collapse in Bihar Claims Lives of Two Children

In Bihar's Saran district, a temple boundary wall collapsed, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuring another. Floodwater had weakened the structure. Authorities responded swiftly and sent the injured child for medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:55 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tragedy struck in Bihar's Saran district when the boundary wall of a temple collapsed, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuring another, police confirmed on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at the Kathia Baba temple in Rupganj.

The collapse happened while the children were bathing in floodwater nearby. Reportedly, the wall had been weakened by floodwater that entered the temple premises. Authorities quickly responded upon receiving information about the incident, and the injured child was rushed to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing. The calamity is part of a larger crisis as several districts in Bihar face severe flooding due to rising water levels in the Ganga and its tributaries, exacerbated by heavy monsoon rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

