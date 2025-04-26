Diplomatic Overture: Trump and Zelenskiy's Vatican Meeting

In a historic meeting at the Vatican, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in promising discussions amid ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The leaders met privately for a 15-minute session, agreeing to further talks later that day, according to White House communications director Steven Cheung.

Their diplomatic interaction, the first since a contentious meeting in Washington, occurred as significant negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine-Russia conflict unfolded. A photograph released shows the two leaders in a focused conversation at St. Peter's Basilica, underscoring the importance of their dialogue.

However, unresolved issues persist, with Washington proposing contentious terms regarding Crimea's status, creating friction with Ukraine and European allies. Despite personal animosities, Trump's ambition for a swift peace requires Zelenskiy's cooperation, while Ukraine relies on U.S. pressure to modify Moscow's demands.

