Chaos in Murshidabad: Opposition Leader Slams State Government
Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, visited riot-hit areas in Murshidabad, accusing the state government of ignoring violence against a community during protests. He met victims' families and inspected damage, voicing concerns over targeted attacks and lack of police intervention.
Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, visited the riot-affected Shamsherganj area of Murshidabad district, criticizing the Mamata Banerjee government for its alleged inaction during recent violence.
Adhikari met with the families of victims and expressed shock over the severity of the attacks, which he described as gruesome and unimaginable. He accused the administration of failing to protect a targeted community during the unrest.
The visit highlighted ongoing concerns over the lack of police intervention and support for those affected, as well as the significant damage to homes and businesses in the district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
