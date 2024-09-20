Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Rs 1000 Crore Projects in Ayodhya Ahead of UP By-Polls

Ahead of the upcoming by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 83 development projects worth over Rs 1000 crore in Milkipur assembly constituency. He highlighted Ayodhya's transformation, calling it the capital of 'Suryavansh' and the first solar city of the country.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi remarked, "This is the new Ayodhya, set to become the country's first solar city. The capital of 'Suryavansh' is now the first solar city. The Samajwadi Party thrived in darkness, how can they accept this progress? Development was never part of their agenda." He also underscored the government's initiatives in Milkipur.

"Under the PMJAY scheme, 2,369 people are benefiting in Milkipur. In Ayodhya, via the Har Ghar Nal Yojana, we aim to provide water to every household. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, 94,500 farmers are receiving benefits," CM Yogi stated. He added, "All routes connecting Ayodhya, such as Amethi-Rae Bareli, Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur, now have 4-lane connectivity. The Congress and Samajwadi never wanted an international airport for Ayodhya, but we've achieved that."

With by-elections for 10 assembly seats in UP approaching, the ten constituencies include Katehari, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Karhal, Milkipur, Meerapur, Khair, Phulpur, and Kundarki. Earlier, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed the BJP's confidence in regaining its seats and possibly taking those held by the Samajwadi Party. "The BJP is rigorously preparing from the booth level to the Vidhan Sabha level across all 10 constituencies. We are confident of reclaiming our seats and capturing those currently held by the Samajwadi Party," Maurya stated.

Of the ten seats, the Samajwadi Party previously held five, the BJP three, and the remaining two were held by Rashtriya Lok Dal and Nishad Party—both NDA partners. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)