Left Menu

IIFL Finance Stock Soars 13% After RBI Lifts Gold Loan Restrictions

Shares of IIFL Finance surged over 13% after the Reserve Bank of India lifted restrictions on its gold loan business. The restrictions had been in place since March 2024. The RBI's decision allows IIFL Finance to resume its gold loan operations immediately, complying with all relevant regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:39 IST
IIFL Finance Stock Soars 13% After RBI Lifts Gold Loan Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of IIFL Finance on Friday jumped over 13 per cent after the firm said the Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restrictions imposed on its gold loan business.

The stock surged 13.39 per cent to Rs 560.50 on the BSE. At the NSE, shares of the firm soared 13 per cent to Rs 560.60.

These restrictions were imposed on March 4, 2024, which prohibited the company from sanctioning, disbursing, or assigning/securitising/selling any of its gold loans.

''The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its communication dated September 19, 2024, has lifted the restrictions imposed on the gold loan business of IIFL Finance Ltd,'' IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The RBI's decision is effective immediately and allows the company to resume the sanctioning, disbursal, assignment, securitisation, and sale of gold loans in compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.

''The company is committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and will continue to ensure that the remedial actions taken are sustained,'' IIFL Finance said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024