Family Demands Termination of Police Officers Over Alleged Assault on Army Major and Fiancée

The family of an Indian Army Officer and his fiancée, who claim to have been assaulted at Bharatpur police station, are calling for the termination of the accused officers. The father of the Army Officer's fiancée told ANI that suspension is insufficient and the accused should face jail time.

The alleged incident occurred on September 15, when the Army Major and his fiancée visited the Bharatpur police station to report harassment by miscreants. However, they were reportedly tortured by the police. The woman was unjustly jailed. 'This incident is condemnable,' said the woman's father.

'Five officers have been suspended, but that is not enough. They should be terminated and jailed,' he added. The woman alleged that she was sexually abused by the inspector in charge and beaten by other officers. Retired Armed Forces officers, led by Brigadier Antaryami Pradhan, have protested, demanding criminal action against the officers involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)