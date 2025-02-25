Elon Musk's Federal Ultimatum: Job Justifications or Termination
Federal workers face uncertainty as Elon Musk demands job justifications, contradicting Trump officials' voluntary guidance. Musk warns of firing if not justified. Agencies like Treasury comply, while others resist. OPM guidance causes confusion. Musk's downsizing push leads to layoffs, with career workers targeted.
The atmosphere of uncertainty thickened for federal workers on Tuesday as tech magnate Elon Musk presented an ultimatum: justify your job or face termination. This contradicts guidance from certain Trump administration officials, further entangling the federal bureaucracy in a web of confusion.
Agencies have diverged in response, with the U.S. Treasury Department instructing compliance while the Pentagon has not followed suit. It's a litmus test for Musk's influence over U.S. governmental operations. A request for job summaries over the weekend sent ripples through public service ranks, marking non-response as a de facto resignation.
Musk's downsizing agenda, spearheaded by his Department of Government Efficiency, has already seen over 20,000 workers laid off. As tension mounts, labor unions have taken legal action against what they deem an illegal directive. Meanwhile, a federal judge has restricted Musk's team from accessing sensitive educational data.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protest Erupts Over Early Termination of Sports Teachers in Gujarat
Trump Administration Sends Shocking Termination Notices to Biden-Appointed U.S. Attorneys
Unprecedented Moves: Trump's Direct Termination Notices Shake U.S. Attorneys
Musk's DOGE Team Targets Pentagon Spending
Global Stocks and U.S. Treasury Yields React to Inflation Data