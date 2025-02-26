Controversy Erupts Over MMRDA's Termination of Systra Contract
The MMRDA terminated its contract with French consultant Systra amid allegations of corruption tied to Mumbai's Metro projects. The Bombay High Court criticized the termination as arbitrary, prompting MMRDA to offer a fresh hearing. Allegations of undue payment delays and graft have sparked political tension.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has sparked controversy by terminating its contract with French consultancy Systra. The move is said to be aimed at safeguarding public funds, but came under fire when the Bombay High Court deemed it arbitrary.
Systra accused several MMRDA officials of corruption related to Metro projects in Mumbai. In a court ruling, the MMRDA was ordered to provide Systra with a fresh hearing to resolve the contentious issue.
Amidst these developments, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered an investigation after Systra highlighted prolonged payment delays and undue pressure to manipulate orders, intensifying the political climate around the issue.
