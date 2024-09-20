Left Menu

HDFC Bank Approves HDB Financial Services IPO: A New Era for NBFCs

HDFC Bank's board has approved the IPO of its subsidiary, HDB Financial Services, as part of regulatory requirements. The IPO includes a fresh share issue worth up to Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale by existing shareholders. The listing follows the Reserve Bank of India's mandate for NBFCs in the 'upper layer' to go public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank, on Friday, announced that its board has granted in-principle approval to commence the listing process for the equity shares of its subsidiary, HDB Financial Services.

The board sanctioned the proposal for an initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares for HDB Financial Services, featuring a fresh issue of shares up to Rs 2,500 crore. This decision was disclosed in a regulatory filing by HDFC Bank.

Additionally, the board approved an offer for sale of equity shares by existing and eligible shareholders, pending approval from company shareholders, favorable market conditions, and other necessary clearances.

The parent entity also endorsed amendments to the company's articles of association and employee stock option schemes to meet regulatory requirements. HDFC Bank holds a 94.64% stake in HDB Financial Services, which reported a net worth of Rs 13,300 crore for the June quarter.

The IPO decision aligns with the Reserve Bank of India's October 2022 mandate for upper-layer NBFCs to list on stock exchanges. The approval follows the successful listing of Bajaj Housing Finance, with Tata Capital Financial Services and Aditya Birla Finance also expected to float public issues soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024