Himachal CM Launches Start-Up Ventures by 18-Year-Old Innovator

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled three innovative start-up projects on Friday, developed by 18-year-old Shayan Abdul Jishan from Shimla. The ventures include Shayata, which offers doorstep stitching and branded clothing services, Saffira, a grocery delivery service within 30 minutes in Shimla, and Fayan, an e-payment platform for utility bills.

Commending the young entrepreneur's efforts, CM Sukhu expressed his delight that the youth of the state are initiating ventures that create employment and self-employment opportunities. He urged more young people in Himachal Pradesh to take up similar initiatives to support their livelihoods and generate jobs for others.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister highlighted that the state government has set up a Rs 680 crore fund under the 'Rajiv Gandhi Startup Scheme' to encourage entrepreneurial activities among the youth. This scheme aims to provide financial support and foster a startup culture in the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)