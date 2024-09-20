SIT Files Charge Sheets in Badlapur School Sexual Harassment Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Badlapur school sexual harassment incidents involving two minor girls has submitted its charge sheets in a special POCSO court, according to police sources. The first charge sheet was filed on Monday, and the second on Thursday.

The SIT filed two separate charge sheets because the incidents occurred on different dates, leading to two FIRs against the same accused, Akshay Shinde, and others. Each charge sheet is nearly 500 pages long and contains substantial evidence supporting the police case, including witness testimonies, technical, and medical evidence.

In addition to witness statements, the accused made extrajudicial confessions to the police and a doctor during his medical examination. During a test identification parade, the victims identified the accused. Their statements were also recorded before the magistrate under Section 183 of BNSS.

Despite the lack of CCTV footage from the school premises, footage from a camera outside the school gate provided by the Badlapur Municipal Corporation became pivotal evidence. The sexual assault case has triggered statewide outrage, leading to multiple protests. On August 17, police arrested a school attendant for allegedly abusing the girls. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)