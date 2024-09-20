Chief Minister Manik Saha Criticizes Previous Government, Unveils Major Water Supply Project

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday criticized the previous government for failing to address the basic needs of the state's people. He emphasized that the current administration has prioritized ensuring basic needs like access to clean drinking water for all residents.

Highlighting the successful implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in rural areas, Saha announced a state government plan to provide drinking water to 100 percent of urban homes. He made these remarks while laying the foundation stone for water supply improvement projects for 12 towns under the Mukhyamantri Nagar Unnayan Prakalpa at Rajarshi Town Hall in Udaipur.

Saha underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on development, quoting Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'. He mentioned that Tripura is on its way towards becoming a 'Shrestha State'.

Saha criticized the previous administration for its lack of action on basic needs and constant blame on the Centre. He credited the state's accelerated development to PM Modi's leadership and the HIRA model, which has brought various benefits to the populace.

The Chief Minister praised the Urban Development Department's initiatives, mentioning the state's existing municipal structures and the need for better infrastructure. He emphasized the importance of an iron removal plant for purified drinking water, which has been stressed in multiple meetings.

Revealing a financial allocation of Rs 530 crore in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank, Saha stated that the project aims to expand drinking water systems in 12 towns within three years. He called for close monitoring by the Urban Development department and vigilance from public representatives and concerned departments.

Saha noted that around 4 lakh people from 75,000 families would benefit from the project, which includes 18 kilometers of new roads and 48 kilometers of drainage systems. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their support.

The initiative will be implemented on a cluster basis across towns such as Khowai, Mohanpur, and others. It will involve laying 305 kilometers of pipelines, installing 25 deep tube wells, 18 iron removal plants, four water treatment plants, and 19 overhead reservoirs. The 'double engine' government is committed to ensuring comprehensive welfare for the people. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)