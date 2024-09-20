Left Menu

Delhi's Robust Winter Action Plan Ready to Combat Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a comprehensive Winter Action Plan targeting 21 focus areas to combat pollution, including drone monitoring and a special task force. The plan will be unveiled on September 27 and involves multiple departments and emergency measures like the odd-even scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:47 IST
Delhi's Robust Winter Action Plan Ready to Combat Pollution
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a joint meeting with the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, announcing that a 'Winter Action Plan' addressing 21 focus areas is ready to tackle winter pollution.

Rai stated that the Winter Action Plan will be revealed on September 27. For the first time, drone monitoring will be used to track pollution across 13 hotspots. A special task force will also be formed. Key areas include vehicle and dust pollution, work-from-home measures, stubble and garbage burning, and industrial pollution.

The Winter Action Plan emphasizes emergency preparations like the odd-even scheme and artificial rain, and involves coordination with central and neighboring state governments.

Departments such as DPCC, MCD, and Delhi Traffic Police have been designated as nodal agencies for tracking hotspots. The PWD and MCD will operate mobile anti-smog guns to control dust pollution. The Delhi Traffic Police and Transport Department will address vehicular pollution, while the Development and Revenue Departments will focus on stubble burning.

Gopal Rai highlighted that long-term government actions have led to a 45% reduction in pollution in Delhi. This includes measures like providing 24/7 electricity, introducing 2,000 electric buses, increasing green belt cover, and transitioning polluting industries to CNG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

