British Minister Resigns Despite Ethics Clearance
Josh Simons, a British government minister, resigned even though an ethics review cleared him of breaching the ministerial code. The resignation adds to the upheaval within Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government and followed reports that Simons had been investigating journalists regarding a think-tank's finances.
Josh Simons, a British government minister, stepped down on Saturday, although a review by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's ethics adviser cleared him of violating the ministerial code. Simons faced accusations of ordering an investigation into journalists during his time at a think-tank.
The resignation of Simons contributes to a series of official exits under Starmer's leadership, with several calls for Starmer's own resignation surfacing within his party. In a letter published on the official government website, Simons expressed that his continued presence in office had become a distraction from the government's key agendas.
An inquiry found no evidence of misconduct by Simons, who had engaged APCO Worldwide due to suspicions of a hack on Labour Together, and not to probe journalists. However, the perception of his actions created controversy, despite Simons' actions being deemed in good faith.
