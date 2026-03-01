British Minister Resigns Despite Ethics Clearance

Josh Simons, a British government minister, stepped down on Saturday, although a review by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's ethics adviser cleared him of violating the ministerial code. Simons faced accusations of ordering an investigation into journalists during his time at a think-tank.

The resignation of Simons contributes to a series of official exits under Starmer's leadership, with several calls for Starmer's own resignation surfacing within his party. In a letter published on the official government website, Simons expressed that his continued presence in office had become a distraction from the government's key agendas.

An inquiry found no evidence of misconduct by Simons, who had engaged APCO Worldwide due to suspicions of a hack on Labour Together, and not to probe journalists. However, the perception of his actions created controversy, despite Simons' actions being deemed in good faith.