Delhi Braces for Traffic Chaos During T20 World Cup Clash

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for the T20 World Cup match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, detailing diversions and restrictions on key roads in central Delhi. Special arrangements include designated parking and taxi points. Commuters are advised to plan their journey in advance to avoid congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 00:51 IST
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive advisory to manage traffic ahead of the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this Sunday. The advisory outlines diversions and restrictions effective from noon to 10 pm, primarily aimed at ensuring the safety and convenience of commuters.

The match, set to commence at 3 pm, necessitates these alterations on roads such as Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg. Heavy vehicles will have restricted access on key routes, and commuters are encouraged to avoid heavily congested areas. Specific gates for stadium entry have designated routes, while nearby roads like Asaf Ali Road will witness temporary changes.

Parking will be strictly controlled, with free facilities available at select locations alongside park-and-ride services. Unauthorized vehicles near the stadium will face towing and prosecution, underscoring the police's commitment to maintaining order. App-based taxi points are strategically placed to assist the public in navigating the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

