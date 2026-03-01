Azad Urges Diplomacy Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed deep concern on Saturday over escalating tensions in the Middle East. Following a joint US-Israel attack on Iran, retaliatory strikes targeted American bases in Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE, heightening regional instability.

Azad, a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, stressed the urgent need for restraint and responsible actions by all involved, describing the recent series of events as deeply worrying, especially for civilians affected by the conflict.

In a statement on social media, Azad urged all parties to pursue diplomatic avenues and avoid actions that could worsen the situation, highlighting that dialogue is the only viable solution to resolving the crisis and ensuring peace in the fragile region.