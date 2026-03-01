Left Menu

Azad Urges Diplomacy Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed deep concern about the escalating conflict in the Middle East following US and Israeli attacks on Iran. He calls for restraint, responsibility, and diplomatic dialogue to prevent further violence and suffering in the region, emphasizing the need for stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-03-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 00:53 IST
Azad Urges Diplomacy Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Ghulam Nabi Azad
  • Country:
  • India

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed deep concern on Saturday over escalating tensions in the Middle East. Following a joint US-Israel attack on Iran, retaliatory strikes targeted American bases in Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE, heightening regional instability.

Azad, a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, stressed the urgent need for restraint and responsible actions by all involved, describing the recent series of events as deeply worrying, especially for civilians affected by the conflict.

In a statement on social media, Azad urged all parties to pursue diplomatic avenues and avoid actions that could worsen the situation, highlighting that dialogue is the only viable solution to resolving the crisis and ensuring peace in the fragile region.

TRENDING

1
Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

 Global
2
High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

 United Arab Emirates
3
The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

 United States
4
Israeli Closure of Gaza Crossings: Humanitarian Implications

Israeli Closure of Gaza Crossings: Humanitarian Implications

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026