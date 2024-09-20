Left Menu

Nadda Criticizes Punjab Govt Over Unpaid Ayushman Bharat Dues

Union Health Minister JP Nadda criticized the Punjab government for failing to settle Ayushman Bharat dues. He urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to address the issue, which has led to private hospitals halting cashless treatments under government health schemes due to unpaid debts of Rs 600 crores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:04 IST
Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/X@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday criticized the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, for not settling Ayushman Bharat dues in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has been grappling with severe financial stress since 2023, marked by rising state debt and dwindling revenues against the backdrop of increasing subsidy costs.

"Ayushman Bharat was conceptualized to aid economically backward families by providing assured medical cover. Today, due to the mismanagement of the AAP-led Punjab government, people have lost access to free healthcare," Nadda said. He questioned Chief Minister Mann, asking, "Why has Chief Minister Mann's government not cleared the dues of private hospitals? Before the elections, they promised more clinics and health centres, but today, his government cannot work for the cause of the poor."

Nadda urged the Punjab Chief Minister to clear the hospital dues promptly. "I urge CM Mann to clear the hospital dues as soon as possible, as many families, especially hardworking farmers, benefit from the Ayushman Bharat program. Instead of focusing on party activities in Delhi, CM Mann should concentrate on the urgent issues facing Punjab," he added.

The Private Hospital and Nursing Home Association (PHANA) in Punjab announced a halt to cashless treatments under the government's health insurance schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). The decision comes due to the state's unpaid debts, amounting to Rs 600 crores. PHANA stated that private healthcare facilities across Punjab would resume participation in these schemes only after the state government clears the outstanding dues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

