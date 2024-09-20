Union Minister Champions Research and Innovation in Assam Higher Educational Institutions

Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, reviewed the progress of Assam's Central Higher Education Institutions at IIT Guwahati on Friday, emphasizing the need for Indian institutions to prioritize research and innovation to stay competitive globally. The review meeting focused on the Central Higher Educational Institutions (CHEIs) in Assam.

Majumdar underscored the role of higher education in driving socio-economic growth in Assam and the Northeast. He highlighted the challenges faced by institutes in the North Eastern states, including student well-being, financial constraints, and infrastructural limitations, stressing the need for collective action. As India moves towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' he called for increased focus on research and innovation to maintain global competitiveness.

The Minister praised the institutions for their contributions to research, innovation, and community outreach, urging greater collaboration to align with national education goals. He also emphasized the importance of the National Education Policy (NEP) in enhancing student access to diversified courses and smoother educational pathways, promoting inclusive and flexible learning for the region's youth.

The event saw participation from key educational institutions' leaders and representatives, who shared updates on progress, achievements, and future plans. Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, reaffirmed the institute's commitment to educational excellence and research, highlighting its robust infrastructure, diverse academic programs, and active student community.

In discussions with Prof. Jalihal, key points included student exchange programs with Japanese universities, ongoing research projects, and proposals for establishing a School of Architecture and Planning. The meeting also addressed the promotion of local languages and the critical issue of Assam's floods.

This event at IIT Guwahati provided a collaborative platform for strategic planning, strengthening the educational framework of Assam's leading institutions.

